    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Montano 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Hailey Goetz, 332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, announces the release of her MWD during a demonstration at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 25, 2022. MWDs are trained to detect explosives, take down uncooperative assailants, and help protect and defend Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Montano)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 07:15
    VIRIN: 220225-F-UY190-1052
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD demonstrates readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessica Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    demonstration
    handler
    MWD
    security forces
    military working dog
    k9

