Staff Sgt. Hailey Goetz, 332d Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, provides a briefing during a demonstration at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 25, 2022. Demonstrations are a validation of readiness and a chance for MWDs to exercise their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Montano)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 07:15
|Photo ID:
|7069970
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-UY190-1210
|Resolution:
|5784x3855
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWD demonstrates readiness [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessica Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
