Tech Sgt. Joshua Grabig, 39th Air Base Wing Safety Office occupational safety manager, connects a battery to the speaker used in bird aircraft strike hazard mitigation procedures at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 18, 2022. The Wing Safety Office is comprised of three sections (occupational, weapons and flight) that work together to assess risk, monitor trends, and prevent accidents. They also ensure industrial, weapons, and flight safety standards meet mission requirements in support of Wing, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa command, and Department of Defense objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:08 Photo ID: 7069856 VIRIN: 220218-F-F3202-1017 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.41 MB Location: TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.