Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations

    TURKEY

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Sean McBride (left) and Tech Sgt. Carter Strader, both weapons safety managers assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Safety Office, scan the horizon for bird and wildlife hazards at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, Feb. 18, 2022. The Wing Safety Office is comprised of three sections (occupational, weapons and flight) that work together to assess risk, monitor trends, and prevent accidents. They also ensure industrial, weapons, and flight safety standards meet mission requirements in support of Wing, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa command, and Department of Defense objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7069854
    VIRIN: 220218-F-F3202-1125
    Resolution: 6149x4104
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations
    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations
    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations
    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations
    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations
    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations
    Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Incirlik
    BASH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT