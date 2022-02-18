Incirlik Air Base Wing Safety Performs Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Mitigation Operations

Master Sgt. Steve Floyd, 39th Air Base Wing Safety Office flight safety noncommissioned officer, performs a function check on the speaker used in bird aircraft strike hazard mitigation operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 18, 2022. The Wing Safety Office is comprised of three sections (occupational, weapons and flight) that work together to assess risk, monitor trends, and prevent accidents. They also ensure industrial, weapons, and flight safety standards meet mission requirements in support of Wing, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa command, and Department of Defense objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

