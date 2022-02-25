Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Sailors receive their ESWS pin aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stand in formation to receive their enlisted surface warfare specialist pin aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Sailors receive their ESWS pin aboard USS Essex (LHD 2), by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    11th MEU
    ESWS
    Navy
    C3F
    USINDOPACOM

