PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Roberto Solis, right, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Laturno, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), shake hands during an enlisted surface warfare specialist pin ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex, Feb. 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 20:41 Photo ID: 7069691 VIRIN: 220225-M-OY155-1111 Resolution: 4895x3263 Size: 3.6 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Sailors receive their ESWS pin aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.