11th MEU Sailors receive their ESWS pin aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Petty Officer, Chad Eichin, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Navy senior enlisted leader, assigned to the 11th MEU, receives his enlisted surface warfare specialist pin aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

