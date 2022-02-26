U.S. Army Spc. Watson Dorgilles of 2nd Platoon, 95th Company, 17th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, doffs the mask of a Soldier as part of notional dry decontamination training during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7069479 VIRIN: 220226-A-FC392-2000 Resolution: 5197x4405 Size: 7.57 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Joint-Force Decontamination Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.