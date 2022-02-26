Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Joint-Force Decontamination Training

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company of the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) based out of Indian Head, Md., notionally-train U.S. Army Soldiers with 95th Company, 17th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska how to decontaminate personnel under extreme cold-weather conditions during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.

