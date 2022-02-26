U.S. Marines with Bravo Company of the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) based out of Indian Head, Md., notionally-train U.S. Army Soldiers with 95th Company, 17th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska how to decontaminate personnel under extreme cold-weather conditions during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Feb. 26, 2022.Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2022 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7069475
|VIRIN:
|220226-A-FC392-2003
|Resolution:
|4553x4480
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Joint-Force Decontamination Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT