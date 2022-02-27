RAF Lakenheath F-35s arrive in Estonia

A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 34th Fighter Generation Squadron from Hill Air Force Base marshals an F-35 Lightning II from Royal Air Force Lakenheath at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2022. Members of the 48th Fighter Wing, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. Enhanced Air Policing was introduced in 2014 with the goal of assuring eastern European allies and partners, demonstrate the collective resolve of allies and demonstrate the defensive nature of NATO to deter adversaries from aggression or the threat of aggression against NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

