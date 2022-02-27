A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Hickam Air Force Base and an F-35 Lightning II from Royal Air Force Lakenheath are parked on the airfield at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2022. Members of the 48th FW, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. Enhanced Air Policing missions continually strengthen the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 09:46 Photo ID: 7069272 VIRIN: 220227-F-YM277-2340 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 166.98 KB Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Lakenheath F-35s arrive in Estonia [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.