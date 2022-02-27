Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath F-35s arrive in Estonia [Image 1 of 3]

    RAF Lakenheath F-35s arrive in Estonia

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force F-35s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath undergo post-flight maintenance at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2022. Members of the 48th FW, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    NATO
    Multinational
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    Enhanced Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

