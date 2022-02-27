Three U.S. Air Force F-35s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath undergo post-flight maintenance at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2022. Members of the 48th FW, 52nd Fighter Wing from Spangdahlem Air Base, 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing from Ramstein Air Base deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 09:46 Photo ID: 7069271 VIRIN: 220227-F-YM277-2240 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 247.4 KB Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Lakenheath F-35s arrive in Estonia [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.