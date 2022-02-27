U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

Three U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, arrive at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 27, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. The fifth generation aircraft will be supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission for an extended period from forward operating locations in the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

