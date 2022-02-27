U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, arrives at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 27, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. The F-35 provides unprecedented communication capabilities, command and control, and lethality for the combined and joint force. These capabilities afford NATO leaders the flexibility to project power and assert air dominance in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT