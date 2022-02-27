U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, arrives at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 27, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s ability to support and integrate with NATO’s air policing missions continually hardens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

