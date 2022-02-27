Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

    SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LITHUANIA

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, arrives at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 27, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s ability to support and integrate with NATO’s air policing missions continually hardens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 09:17
    Photo ID: 7069220
    VIRIN: 220227-F-KY598-3005
    Resolution: 2879x1916
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SIAULIAI AIR BASE, LT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank [Image 4 of 4], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank
    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank
    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank
    U.S. F-35s forward deploy to NATO’s eastern flank

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Air Forces in Europe

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35
    U.S. Air Force
    Lithuania
    Siauliai Air Base
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT