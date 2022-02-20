PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (February. 20, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Fast response cutters Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145) and Glen Harris (WPC 1144) moored pierside at the Port of Djibouti, Feb. 20. Emlen Tunnel and Glen Harris are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 08:29 Photo ID: 7069211 VIRIN: 220220-A-AI379-413 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutters visit Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.