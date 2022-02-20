Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters visit Djibouti [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters visit Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (February. 20, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Fast response cutters Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145) and Glen Harris (WPC 1144) moored pierside at the Port of Djibouti, Feb. 20. Emlen Tunnel and Glen Harris are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 08:29
    Photo ID: 7069211
    VIRIN: 220220-A-AI379-413
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutters visit Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

