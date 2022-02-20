U.S. Coast Guard Cutters visit Djibouti

PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (February. 20, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Fast response cutter Glen Harris (WPC 1144) transits the Port of Djibouti prior to a scheduled port visit, Feb. 20. Glen Harris is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

