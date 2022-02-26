GULF OF OMAN (February 26, 2022) From the left, U.S. Coast Guard Fast response cutters Glen Harris (WPC 1144), Wrangel (WPB 1332), Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145), and Maui (WPB 1304), transit in formation in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 26. The four ships are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 08:29 Photo ID: 7069209 VIRIN: 220226-A-AI379-760 Resolution: 4744x3163 Size: 1.46 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Transit Gulf of Oman [Image 4 of 4], by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.