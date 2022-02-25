USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Phillip Harry, a native of Anniston, Ala., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observes flight operations aboard Essex during flight operations, Feb. 25, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

