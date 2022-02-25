USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Angelina Mangram, a native of Washington Township, N.J., assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 3, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Carlos Cortez, a native of Chicago, Ill., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), aboard Essex, Feb. 25, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
