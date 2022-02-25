Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Angelina Mangram, a native of Washington Township, N.J., assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 3, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Carlos Cortez, a native of Chicago, Ill., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), aboard Essex, Feb. 25, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 22:49
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

