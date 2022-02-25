PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2022) Marines attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct maintenance on an AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 25, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 22:50 Photo ID: 7069106 VIRIN: 220225-N-KF697-1016 Resolution: 4560x3035 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.