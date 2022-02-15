Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe [Image 3 of 3]

    165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denise Miles, a public health specialist with the 165th Medical Group, Georgia National Guard, gives an Airman a flu vaccination to ensure that the Airman is up to date prior to deploying overseas on Feb. 15, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The 165th Airlift Wing will support U.S. Air Forces Europe commanders by providing logistical support and a tactical airlift package supplying military aid. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 21:52
    Photo ID: 7069098
    VIRIN: 220215-Z-PJ280-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    165th Airlift Wing Deploys Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe
    165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe
    165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    Air Mobility Command
    vaccine
    Pre-deployment
    165th Airlift Wing
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT