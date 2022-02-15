165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denise Miles, a public health specialist with the 165th Medical Group, Georgia National Guard, gives an Airman a flu vaccination to ensure that the Airman is up to date prior to deploying overseas on Feb. 15, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The 165th Airlift Wing will support U.S. Air Forces Europe commanders by providing logistical support and a tactical airlift package supplying military aid. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

