165th Airlift Wing Deploys Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe

The Adjutant General of Georgia, Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard wave goodbye to deploying members of the 165th Airlift Wing on the flightline as Airmen prepare to depart in a C-130 Hercules in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 15, 2022. The Airmen will deploy in support of U.S. Air Forces Europe by providing logistical support and a tactical airlift package supplying military aid. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

