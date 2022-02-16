Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing Deploys Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The Adjutant General of Georgia, Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Grabowski, commander of the Georgia Air National Guard wave goodbye to deploying members of the 165th Airlift Wing on the flightline as Airmen prepare to depart in a C-130 Hercules in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 15, 2022. The Airmen will deploy in support of U.S. Air Forces Europe by providing logistical support and a tactical airlift package supplying military aid. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing Deploys Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Pre-deployment
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Air Forces Europe
    europeansupport2022

