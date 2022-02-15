The 165th Airlift Wing Airman and Family Readiness Coordinator, Eva White, discusses the resources available for Airmen and their families during pre-deployment out processing on Feb. 15, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The 165th Airlift Wing will support U.S. Air Forces Europe by providing logistical support and a tactical airlift package supplying military aid. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7069096
|VIRIN:
|220215-Z-PJ280-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT