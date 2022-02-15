165th Airlift Wing Deploys a Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe

The 165th Airlift Wing Airman and Family Readiness Coordinator, Eva White, discusses the resources available for Airmen and their families during pre-deployment out processing on Feb. 15, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. The 165th Airlift Wing will support U.S. Air Forces Europe by providing logistical support and a tactical airlift package supplying military aid. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

