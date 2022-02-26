NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

“We are grateful for the opportunity to train shoulder to shoulder with our Polish Allies as we test our capabilities as a unified force.” – U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Crosby



Polish Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Air Defense Rocket Brigade and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment held a closing ceremony for the Poland phase of exercise Saber Strike 22 on February 22, 2022, at BPTA, Poland.



During Saber Strike, the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is conducting a series of air & missile defense drills with NATO Allies Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions.

