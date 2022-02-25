Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike [Image 1 of 7]

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

    POLAND

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, pose on their Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker at Exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland on February 25, 2022. This is the exercise debut of the four prototype M-SHORAD platforms. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries. Saber Strike has been held every 2 years since 2010. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

