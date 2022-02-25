NATO air defenders train together in Poland for exercise Saber Strike

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, pose on their Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker at Exercise Saber Strike 22 at BPTA, Poland on February 25, 2022. This is the exercise debut of the four prototype M-SHORAD platforms. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries. Saber Strike has been held every 2 years since 2010. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham; photo has been changed to monochrome)

