    Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22

    Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Withrow 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lori Gordon, a veterinary specialist with FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One, briefs an audience of Soldiers, Airmen and Marines as well as representatives from state, local, national and international partners regarding K9 Search and Rescue capabilities at the Anchorage Public Library Feb. 24, 2022, during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow, 139th MPAD)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ian Withrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

