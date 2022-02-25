Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22

Brigadier General Wayne Don, Director of the Joint Staff, Alaska National Guard, addresses an audience of Soldiers, Airmen and Marines as well as representatives from state, local, national and international partners at the Anchorage Public Library, in Anchorage, Ak., Feb. 24, 2022, as part of the kick-off event for Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow, 139th MPAD)

