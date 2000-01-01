Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22

Lyra, a rescue dog with MAT+SAR Search & Rescue out of Palmer, Ak., ‘shakes hands’ with Lori Gordon, a veterinary specialist with FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One, while sitting at the feet of her handler, Mark Stigar during an introduction to K9 Search and Rescue Operations as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 at the Anchorage Public Library in Anchorage, Ak., Feb. 24, 2022. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow, 139th MPAD)

