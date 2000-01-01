Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 [Image 3 of 5]

    Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Withrow 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lyra, a rescue dog with MAT+SAR Search & Rescue out of Palmer, Ak., ‘shakes hands’ with Lori Gordon, a veterinary specialist with FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One, while sitting at the feet of her handler, Mark Stigar during an introduction to K9 Search and Rescue Operations as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 at the Anchorage Public Library in Anchorage, Ak., Feb. 24, 2022. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo by Army Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow, 139th MPAD)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 12:49
    Photo ID: 7068962
    VIRIN: 220225-A-VL305-0010
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 15.44 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kickoff: Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines begin Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ian Withrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

