Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items [Image 9 of 9]

    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items

    JASIONKA, POLAND

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Whitlow 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, assist with unloading humanitarian goods in support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in preparation of potential evacuees from Ukraine at the G2A Arena in Jasionka, Poland, February 25. The Department of Defense is in support of the Department of State to assist American citizens and other designated personnel departing Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Rob Whitlow) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7068959
    VIRIN: 220225-A-EJ954-1009
    Resolution: 3756x2683
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: JASIONKA, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Robert Whitlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items
    Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    82nd Airborne Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT