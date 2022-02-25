Paratroopers assist USAID with delivery of humanitarian assistance items

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, assist with unloading humanitarian goods in support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in preparation of potential evacuees from Ukraine at the G2A Arena in Jasionka, Poland, February 25. The Department of Defense is in support of the Department of State to assist American citizens and other designated personnel departing Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Rob Whitlow)

