Museum volunteer in action

Russ Martin, a museum volunteer, shows a detailed model of an A-6 Intruder to visitors at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. Pictured in this group is William Corbell (second from right), who travelled from Elizabeth City, North Carolina to show family members this particular model that he built while working as a Navy civilian at the Naval Aviation Depot on board Naval Station Norfolk in 1993. The facility closed in 1996, and the museum accessioned the model into its collections after the closure. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

