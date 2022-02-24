Museum volunteer in action

William Corbell (right), talks about a model that he constructed of an A-6 Intruder while he worked as a fabricator at the Naval Aviation Depot-Norfolk (NADEP). Also pictured is Museum Vounteer Russ Martin (left), who also worked at the same facility. Corbell constructed the model in 1993; the NADEP facility closed in 1996. The model was accessioned by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum after the facility's closure. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

