Museum volunteer in action

William Corbell (right), talks about a model that he constructed of an A-6 Intruder while he worked as a fabricator at the Naval Aviation Depot-Norfolk (NADEP). Also pictured is Museum Vounteer Russ Martin (left), who also worked at the same facility. Corbell constructed the model in 1993; the NADEP facility closed in 1996. The model was accessioned by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum after the facility's closure. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7068924
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-TG517-789
|Resolution:
|4249x3187
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
