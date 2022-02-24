Naval Museum Visitor

William Corbell (left) looks at a model of an F-14 Tomcat that he fabricated and built as a Navy civilian at the Naval Aviation Depot-Norfolk (NADEP) while working there in 1993. The facility closed in 1996, and this particular model was accessioned by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum located in Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US