220221-N-HG846-1072 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Demarais, from Portsmouth, Va., conducts maintenance on a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 21, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 09:34 Photo ID: 7068886 VIRIN: 220221-N-HG846-1072 Resolution: 1463x1828 Size: 653.24 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Demarais, from Portsmouth, Va., conducts maintenance on a Mark-32 surface vessel torpedo tube [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.