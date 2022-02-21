Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Apprenticeship Career Tract (PACT) Seaman Dinh Do, from Orlando, Fla., mans the lee helm

    Professional Apprenticeship Career Tract (PACT) Seaman Dinh Do, from Orlando, Fla., mans the lee helm

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220221-N-HG846-2017 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Professional Apprenticeship Career Tract (PACT) Seaman Dinh Do, from Orlando, Fla., mans the lee helm in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 21, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    VIRIN: 220221-N-HG846-2017
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Professional Apprenticeship Career Tract (PACT) Seaman Dinh Do, from Orlando, Fla., mans the lee helm [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    DDG 57
