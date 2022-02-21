220221-N-HG846-1026 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Apprentice Hadyn Randall, left, from Commercial Point, Ohio, blocks a baton strike from Master-at-Arms 1st Class Trenton McKibben, right, from Orlando, Fla., during a Security Reaction Force – Basic training course on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 21, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

