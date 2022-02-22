12th Combat Aviation Brigade Departs Łask Air Base For Saber Strike 22

Two U.S. Army AH64 Apache-Delta helicopters belonging to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Katterbach Germany, take off from Łask Air Base to participate in Exercise Saber Strike 22 in Eastern Europe, at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. Saber Strike 22 is a U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise designed to improve joint interoperability to support multinational contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

