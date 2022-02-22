Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Departs Łask Air Base For Saber Strike 22 [Image 7 of 7]

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Departs Łask Air Base For Saber Strike 22

    LASK, POLAND

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army AH64 Apache-Delta helicopters belonging to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Katterbach Germany, taxi to take off from Łask Air Base to participate in Exercise Saber Strike 22 in Eastern Europe, at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. Exercise Saber Strike is an integrated field training exercise that occurs annually throughout Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, increasing joint operational capability and enhancing the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 07:48
    Photo ID: 7068789
    VIRIN: 220222-F-TL453-7001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Departs Łask Air Base For Saber Strike 22 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    europeansupport2022
    Saber Strike 22

