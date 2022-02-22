12th Combat Aviation Brigade Departs Łask Air Base For Saber Strike 22

U.S. Army AH64 Apache-Delta helicopters belonging to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Katterbach Germany, taxi to take off from Łask Air Base to participate in Exercise Saber Strike 22 in Eastern Europe, at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. Exercise Saber Strike is an integrated field training exercise that occurs annually throughout Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, increasing joint operational capability and enhancing the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Photo Sgt. Jacob Albers)

