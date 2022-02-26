U.S. Air Force members watch as the changing of the guidons are presented during a ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 26, 2022. The new squadron will be responsible for medical care and personnel within the following flights: Medical Operations, Surgery, and Aerospace Medicine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 05:10
|Photo ID:
|7068587
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-FN051-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.95 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMDOS to 379th EOMRS Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT