    379th EMDOS to 379th EOMRS Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    379th EMDOS to 379th EOMRS Ceremony

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Christopher Putnam, 379th Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, reveals the new squadron guidon during a ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 26, 2022. The new squadron will be responsible for medical care and personnel within the following flights: Medical Operations, Surgery, and Aerospace Medicine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 05:10
    Photo ID: 7068586
    VIRIN: 220226-F-FN051-1032
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.34 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EMDOS to 379th EOMRS Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    USAF

