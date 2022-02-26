Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EMDOS to 379th EOMRS Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    379th EMDOS to 379th EOMRS Ceremony

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members gather in a warehouse for a re-designation ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 26, 2022. The ceremony is to transition the Expeditionary Medical Operation Squadron to the Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Medical
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    USAF

