U.S. Air Force members gather in a warehouse for a re-designation ceremony at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 26, 2022. The ceremony is to transition the Expeditionary Medical Operation Squadron to the Expeditionary Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 05:10
|Photo ID:
|7068584
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-FN051-1002
|Resolution:
|8178x5452
|Size:
|27.04 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMDOS to 379th EOMRS Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
