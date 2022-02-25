NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, fold camouflage netting during exercise Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Saber Strike series of exercises have been conducted on a regular basis since 2010 and have been very successful in both enhancing interoperability between NATO allies and partners and improving joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)

