U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, line up a military vehicle during exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Saber Strike series of exercises have been conducted on a regular basis since 2010 and have been very successful in both enhancing interoperability between NATO allies and partners and improving joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 04:30
|Photo ID:
|7068580
|VIRIN:
|220225-Z-HJ056-1397
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
