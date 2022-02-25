NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, line up a military vehicle during exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Saber Strike series of exercises have been conducted on a regular basis since 2010 and have been very successful in both enhancing interoperability between NATO allies and partners and improving joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)

