Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 4 of 5]

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

    POLAND

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, line up a military vehicle during exercise Saber Strike 22 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 25, 2022. The Saber Strike series of exercises have been conducted on a regular basis since 2010 and have been very successful in both enhancing interoperability between NATO allies and partners and improving joint operational capability across a variety of mission sets. (U.S. National Guard photo by Spc. Olivia Gum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 04:30
    Photo ID: 7068580
    VIRIN: 220225-Z-HJ056-1397
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22
    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22
    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22
    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22
    NATO air defenders train together in Poland for Exercise Saber Strike 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT