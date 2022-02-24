‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March

Capt. Raine L. Holly, the theater consultant and health promotion officer for 3rd Medical Command, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, holds a bowl on Feb. 24, 2020 to demonstrate an example of the ingredients Soldiers can use at the dining facilities on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait to create nutritious, plant-forward meals. Holly has worked with the staff of the Zone 2 dining facility to develop a new specialty bar called Bold Bowls. The specialty bar will feature an assortment of grains, vegetables, protein sources and sauces so that Soldiers can learn more about what a plant-forward diet looks and tastes like. Bold Bowls is slated to be offered in March.

Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW