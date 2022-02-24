Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March [Image 3 of 3]

    ‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Capt. Raine L. Holly, the theater consultant and health promotion officer for 3rd Medical Command, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, holds a bowl on Feb. 24, 2020 to demonstrate an example of the ingredients Soldiers can use at the dining facilities on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait to create nutritious, plant-forward meals. Holly has worked with the staff of the Zone 2 dining facility to develop a new specialty bar called Bold Bowls. The specialty bar will feature an assortment of grains, vegetables, protein sources and sauces so that Soldiers can learn more about what a plant-forward diet looks and tastes like. Bold Bowls is slated to be offered in March.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 02:20
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: OKMULGEE, OK, US
    This work, 'First Team' Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Mary Katzenberger

    nutrition
    readiness
    people first

