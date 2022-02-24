‘First Team’ Soldiers encouraged to go plant-forward in March

Capt. Raine L. Holly, the theater consultant and health promotion officer for 3rd Medical Command, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, demonstrates on Feb. 24, 2020 how Soldiers can use ingredients available at the dining facilities on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait to create nutritious, plant-forward meals. Holly has worked with the staff of the Zone 2 dining facility to develop a new specialty bar called Bold Bowls. The specialty bar will feature an assortment of grains, vegetables, protein sources and sauces so that Soldiers can learn more about what a plant-forward diet looks and tastes like. Bold Bowls is slated to be offered in March.

